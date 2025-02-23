Champions Trophy: What competition tells us about politics in sport

It feels like cricket forces upon itself a major tournament every year. There’s T20 Cricket World Cups, 50-over World Cups and – taking place now in Pakistan – the Champions Trophy.

It feels like cricket forces upon itself a major tournament every year. There’s T20 Cricket World Cups, 50-over World Cups and – taking place now in Pakistan – the Champions Trophy.

Despite being ditched on multiple occasions, and not being held since 2017, the Champions Trophy is under way. But it is, in reality, an SOS flare for cricket and how politics is influencing sport.

Afghanistan

One political dumbbell that has weighed heavily in the lead up to the tournament has been whether Afghanistan would be able to play all of their matches.

International Cricket Council rules state that every men’s member nation must have a women’s team too, but since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan that has not been enacted.

Governments in Britain and Australia, amongst others, have discussed backing boycotts against Afghanistan during the Champions Trophy but have instead put the ball back in the ICC’s court. There have also been some concerns over terror threats should England boycott their game.

It speaks to a lack of political will from the ICC to enforce their own rules, instead leaving the exiled Afghan women hoping to play in a refugee team Down Under, and reminds fans that this tournament is somewhat validating the gender apartheid taking place across the border.

The Taliban being in power should have seen the ICC revoke access of the men’s team to the Champions Trophy until women could play cricket in Kabul again.

Pakistan and India

But the politics doesn’t stop on Pakistan’s western border, because to the east is cricket juggernaut India.

Political tensions between India – who help to generate so much of the ICC’s revenue – and hosts Pakistan couldn’t be kept away from sport.

Read more County cricket windfall from Hundred sale must be spent properly

And the result is that India’s games are being played in the United Arab Emirates. If the tournament favourites make the final, even if it is against Pakistan, it will be moved from the host country to Dubai at less than five days’ notice to satisfy Indian demands.

Instead of putting sport above politics, in what is a major hosting coup for Pakistan, the Champions Trophy looks incredibly divided.

Champions Trophy in the UAE

Indian games in the UAE are just the latest reminder of the continued influence of the Middle East in sport.

Whether it is the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia or Formula 1 in Bahrain, the region continues to position itself as a solution to sporting problems.

And for cricket, the UAE – now with its own franchise T20 league – is the core hub.

It has now hosted World Cups and has been a base to teams unable to play at home, such as Afghanistan.

And it has proved once again to be a stable back-up solution for a governing body seemingly unable to get participating nations to look above politics.

The Champions Trophy has been described as a zombie and a dead tournament walking. But it is useful in demonstrating where cricket is on the global stage, and it allows for the sport’s issues to be laid bare for all to see in return for increased broadcast revenues.