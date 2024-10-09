‘Together we can discover what is possible’: Jurgen Klopp takes new job

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will take up the role at Red Bull in January

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he “could not be more excited” after he was appointed Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull’s multi-club network.

Klopp, who left Liverpool in the summer after nine glorious years at the club, will start in January at the group, where he will oversee teams including RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” he said.

Read more Jurgen Klopp responds to England manager job speculation

“The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

“There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking.”

Red Bull, bankrolled by its energy drink business, has pioneered the multi-club model that has since been further developed by City Football Group and others.

Besides their German and Austrian teams, they also own New York Red Bulls and two clubs in Brazil, and this year took a minority stake in Leeds United.

Red Bull clubs are known for their canny identification of young talent, player development and a high-energy playing style that shares similarities with Klopp’s favoured tactics.

While Klopp, 57, appears to have left management behind, he is reported to have a clause in his contract allowing to leave if offered the German national team job.

“We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull’s soccer history,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull.

“Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma.

“In his role as Head of Soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development.

“We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually.”