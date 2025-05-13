World Cricketers’ Association call for better IPL communication

Some players are uncomfortable with returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the level of information supplied by organisers, according to the World Cricketers’ Association.

Play in both the IPL and Pakistan Super League was suspended due to heightening political tensions, some of which has been described as terrorism by the UK government.

The two Twenty20 competitions are set to resume this weekend with amended fixtures and venues, and WCA chief executive Tom Moffat has raised the alarm over communication with players, who are said to be split on returning to complete their seasons.

“With respect to the IPL, without players and their national governing bodies having oversight and engagement on security arrangements, it’s difficult for players to make fully informed decisions,” he told the PA news agency.

“This engagement would normally happen efficiently through the players’ chosen representatives as players are not security experts and nor should they be expected to simply trust the system.

“We know there are differing levels of comfort from individual players and given the unique circumstances there would be an expectation from all reasonable people in our sport that any decision made by players should not be held against them.

“Cricket is secondary to the health and safety of the people in both countries, including the players competing in both tournaments.”

IPL to hit England?

It could have a knock-on effect for England’s white-ball series against the West Indies, too, with a number of players selected who could be required for the IPL final on 3 June, the date of the third and final ODI of the series.

Liam Livingstone has been left out but five IPL players – Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks – are in, as well as Phil Salt, who has been named in the T20 series squad which starts days after the IPL final.

England chiefs could block players from missing the ODI series to play in the IPL.