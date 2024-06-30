Phoebe Gill, 17, heads to Olympics with Hodgkinson in 800m

Teenage sensation Phoebe Gill won the 800m final at the British Championships to qualify for the Paris Olympics this summer.

The 17-year-old Brit broke the 45-year-old European Under-18 record in May and will now compete at the Olympics. She will join Jemma Reekie, who she beat in Manchester, in the French capital.

Gill will be looking to be the first British female to win an 800m title since Dame Kelly Holmes but will also need to overcome Olympic favourite and fellow Brit Keely Hodgkinson, who had already qualified for Paris 2024.

Elsewhere Morgan Lake won the high jump, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Dina Asher-Smith won 200m titles and Amber Anning set a championship record in the women’s 400m.

But it was not all smooth sailing for Britain’s Olympic hopefuls with 1,500m world champion Josh Kerr falling and taking down an opponent with him. He will be in Paris due to his record of performances.

The top two athletes in each event head to Paris as long as they have the Olympic qualifying standard.

The Olympics get underway this month with Great Britain looking to improve on a lacklustre Tokyo result in track and field, where they were 24th in the athletics table.