Football and Formula 1 most popular sports among Gen Z, but not rugby

Football, running and Formula 1 are the most popular sports among Gen-Z adults, but rugby does not feature in the top 15.

Analysis by accounting firm EY has unearthed the top 15 sports among adults aged 18-27.

Interestingly wellness sports and hiking make the Gen Z list while larger sports such as rugby union do not feature at all. Rugby is 13th on the overall adult list, suggesting a falling interest among younger generations.

The EY data suggests that 64 per cent of the UK population are big sports fans with participation levels at 93 per cent for men and 87 per cent for women.

Tal Hewitt, sports strategy lead at EY-Parthenon, said: “The latest edition of the EY Sports Engagement Index has reinforced last year’s findings that a dynamic shift in the UK’s sports landscape is underway, particularly among Gen Z adults.

“Whilst established sports like Football, Running, and Formula 1 are still proving popular with young adults, Basketball, Boxing and Wellness Activities continue to gain traction and capture the hearts of a new generation.

“This year, we’ve introduced Hiking as a separate category and it has reached the top 15 for both all adults and Gen-Z, making it one of our top ‘sports to watch’.

“These sports reflect a vibrant and evolving sports culture, where inclusivity and diversity in engagement are becoming increasingly prominent.

“It’s important that all sports, young and old, closely observe and cater to the fans of tomorrow, to ensure they don’t get left behind.”

Gen Z changing their passions

Position Overall Gen Z only 1 Football Football 2 Formula 1 Running 3 Swimming Formula 1 4 Tennis Swimming 5 Athletics Boxing 6 Running Tennis 7 Hiking Basketball 8 Boxing Wellness Sports 9 Wellness Sports Hiking 10 Cycling Table Tennis 11 Dancing Dancing 12 Snooker Cycling 13 Rugby Union Athletics 14 Cricket Badminton 15 Golf Chess EY analysis

Tom Kingsley, sports industry group leader at EY, added: “The heightened interest in sports like Athletics, Gymnastics and Diving during the Olympic Games inevitably presents a golden opportunity to convert casual viewers into much more committed fans.

“The surge in engagement, particularly for events like Diving, Wheelchair Basketball, and Rowing, shows the captivating power of the Olympics and it’s crucial for sports organisations to harness this momentum in order to foster deeper connections with these audiences.

“This could be through exclusive content, special events or social media narratives, to build a robust, dedicated fan base that endures year-round. Engaging in direct conversations with these potential new fans is essential to fully harness their value.”