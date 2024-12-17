Every BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winner this century
On Tuesday the nation will crown the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winner with six candidates up for the award.
Jude Bellingham, Luke Littler, Alex Yee, Keely Hodgkinson, Dame Sarah Storey and Joe Root are up for the main gong.
But who has picked up the trophy in recent years?
Here is every BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award this century.
BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2000-2024
|Year
|Winner
|Sport
|2024
|2023
|Mary Earps (ENG)
|Football
|2022
|Beth Mead (ENG)
|Football
|2021
|Emma Raducanu (ENG)
|Tennis
|2020
|Lewis Hamilton (ENG)
|Formula One
|2019
|Ben Stokes (ENG)
|Cricket
|2018
|Geraint Thomas (WAL)
|Cycling
|2017
|Mo Farah (ENG)
|Athletics
|2016
|Andy Murray (SCO)
|Tennis
|2015
|Andy Murray (SCO)
|Tennis
|2014
|Lewis Hamilton (ENG)
|Formula One
|2013
|Andy Murray (SCO)
|Tennis
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (ENG)
|Cycling
|2011
|Mark Cavendish (IOM)
|Cycling
|2010
|AP McCoy (NIR)
|Horse racing
|2009
|Ryan Giggs (WAL)
|Football
|2008
|Chris Hoy (SCO)
|Cycling
|2007
|Joe Calzaghe (WAL)
|Boxing
|2006
|Zara Phillips (ENG)
|Eventing
|2005
|Andrew Flintoff (ENG)
|Cricket
|2004
|Kelly Holmes (ENG)
|Athletics
|2003
|Jonny Wilkinson (ENG)
|Rugby union
|2002
|Paula Radcliffe (ENG)
|Athletics
|2001
|David Beckham (ENG)
|Football
|2000
|Steve Redgrave (ENG)
|Rowing