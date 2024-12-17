Every BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winner this century

On Tuesday the nation will crown the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winner with six candidates up for the award.

Jude Bellingham, Luke Littler, Alex Yee, Keely Hodgkinson, Dame Sarah Storey and Joe Root are up for the main gong.

But who has picked up the trophy in recent years?

Here is every BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award this century.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2000-2024

YearWinnerSport
2024
2023Mary Earps (ENG)Football
2022 Beth Mead (ENG)Football
2021Emma Raducanu (ENG)Tennis
2020Lewis Hamilton (ENG)Formula One
2019Ben Stokes (ENG)Cricket
2018Geraint Thomas (WAL)Cycling
2017Mo Farah (ENG)Athletics
2016Andy Murray (SCO)Tennis
2015Andy Murray (SCO)Tennis
2014Lewis Hamilton (ENG)Formula One
2013Andy Murray (SCO)Tennis
2012Bradley Wiggins (ENG)Cycling
2011Mark Cavendish (IOM)Cycling
2010AP McCoy (NIR)Horse racing
2009Ryan Giggs (WAL)Football
2008Chris Hoy (SCO)Cycling
2007Joe Calzaghe (WAL)Boxing
2006Zara Phillips (ENG)Eventing
2005Andrew Flintoff (ENG)Cricket
2004Kelly Holmes (ENG)Athletics
2003Jonny Wilkinson (ENG)Rugby union
2002Paula Radcliffe (ENG)Athletics
2001David Beckham (ENG)Football
2000Steve Redgrave (ENG)Rowing

