Every BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winner this century

On Tuesday the nation will crown the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winner with six candidates up for the award.

Jude Bellingham, Luke Littler, Alex Yee, Keely Hodgkinson, Dame Sarah Storey and Joe Root are up for the main gong.

But who has picked up the trophy in recent years?

Here is every BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award this century.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2000-2024

Year Winner Sport 2024 2023 Mary Earps (ENG) Football 2022 Beth Mead (ENG) Football 2021 Emma Raducanu (ENG) Tennis 2020 Lewis Hamilton (ENG) Formula One 2019 Ben Stokes (ENG) Cricket 2018 Geraint Thomas (WAL) Cycling 2017 Mo Farah (ENG) Athletics 2016 Andy Murray (SCO) Tennis 2015 Andy Murray (SCO) Tennis 2014 Lewis Hamilton (ENG) Formula One 2013 Andy Murray (SCO) Tennis 2012 Bradley Wiggins (ENG) Cycling 2011 Mark Cavendish (IOM) Cycling 2010 AP McCoy (NIR) Horse racing 2009 Ryan Giggs (WAL) Football 2008 Chris Hoy (SCO) Cycling 2007 Joe Calzaghe (WAL) Boxing 2006 Zara Phillips (ENG) Eventing 2005 Andrew Flintoff (ENG) Cricket 2004 Kelly Holmes (ENG) Athletics 2003 Jonny Wilkinson (ENG) Rugby union 2002 Paula Radcliffe (ENG) Athletics 2001 David Beckham (ENG) Football 2000 Steve Redgrave (ENG) Rowing