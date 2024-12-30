The generation game: How sport should prevent young people deserting it

Young people are watching less sport but there are other ways to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha

Are young people into sport anymore? It’s a question we are hearing more and more often, and one that is causing a concern for some leaders. So should they be worried?

Gen Z (born 1996-2010) are half as likely to describe themselves as passionate sports fans, compared to Millennials (born 1980-1995).

Their traditional viewership also pales in comparison. Just over 30 per cent of consumers aged 18-24 say they watch live sports on a TV channel, compared to 75 per cent of those aged over 54.

But before we sound the alarm for the future of sport, this shift offers a chance to rethink and redefine sports fandom for a new generation.

It’s not that younger generations don’t enjoy competition; they just consume it differently. And positively, our research shows 95 per cent of sports executives are already adapting.

The future of fandom

The explosion of short-form, vertical and live-streamed video is delivering authentic, unfiltered content which brings fans closer to the action. And the majority of sports leaders have also now implemented social community experiences, such as fan voting, to reach younger generations.

Athletes themselves are also playing a key role. Gen Z is growing its fandom of players over and above teams, with individual athletes building huge followings through direct access on social media and podcasts.

This signifies a broader trend: fandom is becoming less about teams and more about personalities.

This shift is particularly potent in women’s sports. Data from the Women’s Sports Trust shows female Team GB athletes dominated TikTok views in the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This surge in interest isn’t going unnoticed. According to our Future of Sport 2024 survey, industry leaders see women’s sport as the top growth opportunity, attracting both investment and a new generation of fans who connect with female athletes and the values they hold.

What’s more, women’s sports are engaging a whole new generation of sports fan. Independent surveys suggest that more than 650m women globally identify as sports fans, and around half of these women developed their fandom in the last five years.

And this is particularly prevalent among the young. Four in five Gen Z women are avid sports fans, compared to 60 per cent women in the Boomer generation.

Starting young

While engaging Gen Z is crucial, we can’t forget the fans of tomorrow: Gen Alpha (born between 2010-2024). Studies show that a love of sport often takes root before the age of 14, making early engagement critical.

However, there’s a challenge: declining viewership among young audiences threatens to impact their participation in sports. This is concerning given the already lower than targeted levels of physical activity among children. Sport England data from 2023 highlighted that less than half of children meet recommended activity levels, a trend with significant health and economic implications, costing the UK billions annually.

Therefore, cultivating a love for sports early in life is not just about fandom; it’s about fostering healthier lifestyles for future generations.

Fanning the flames

Creating lifelong fans requires a multi-layered approach. Seamless digital experiences are a must, but so are unique in-person events that foster genuine connection, such as watch parties, meet-and-greets, and opportunities for young fans to interact directly with their sporting heroes.

Despite differing dynamics between generations, understanding these differences is key to fostering a positive and enjoyable environment for all. The message is clear: it isn’t about clinging to the past, but about shaping the future.

By embracing new formats, empowering athletes, and creating meaningful experiences for all generations, sport can not only survive but thrive in this new era.

Zoe Burton is director of Sports Transformation Advisory in the Deloitte Sports Business Group and a contributor to the 2024 Deloitte Future of Sport report.