Cristiano Ronaldo launches own YouTube channel with two-letter name

Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a YouTube channel named UR

Cristiano Ronaldo has today launched his own YouTube channel called UR, promising that it will allow him to “engage further with his global fanbase”.

The football superstar is already the most-followed person on social media platforms, a position that has helped to make him the world’s best paid athlete.

On his YouTube channel, Ronaldo says he will share content not only on football but also on his “family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business”.

“I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real,” said the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

“I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects.

“I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!”

Ronaldo, 39, was the first person in the world to surpass 500m followers on social media and now has more than 900m.

The Portugal international earns a salary of $200m a year from Saudi club Al Nassr, which is topped by a further $60m in commercial income from sponsors such as Nike, Unilever and Binance, according to Forbes.