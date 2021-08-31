Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United return for initial fee of £13m

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially completed his return to Manchester United from Juventus on transfer deadline day for an initial fee of €15m (£13m).

The Italian club confirmed the terms of the blockbusting transfer this morning. The fee could rise to €23m if Ronaldo and United hit certain targets.

United announced the completion of the deal shortly afterwards. The transfer deadline for Premier League clubs is tonight at 11pm.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, 36, spend six years at Old Trafford, scoring 118 in 292 games, before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

He helped the Spanish giants win four Champions League titles before moving to Juventus in 2018 for €100m.

The Portuguese won two Italian league titles in Turin but did not turn the club into European champions as hoped.

Manchester City emerged as favourites to sign Ronaldo last week after it emerged that he wanted to leave Juventus.

But United instead moved to agree a deal with Juventus, who were demanding a fee to release Ronaldo from the final year of his contract.

The club announced an agreement with Juventus on Friday afternoon but only announced completion of the formalities of the move on transfer deadline day.

Ronaldo said: “I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

United fans celebrated the imminent return of Ronaldo by taking a cardboard cut-out of the player to Sunday’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He is likely to make his second debut for United on 11 September against Newcastle United.