Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Juventus amid Manchester City interest as PSG line up Erling Haaland to replace Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave the club, paving the way for a possible transfer to Manchester City.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed rumours about Ronaldo’s eagerness to quit the Italian side, where he has scored 101 goals in three seasons.

Joining City would complete a remarkable return to the Premier League for Ronaldo, 36, who spent six years at their bitter rivals Manchester United.

“Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus,” said Allegri.

“For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow’s game. Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing.

“He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on.”

City are said to be interested in signing Ronaldo having lost out in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane.

However they are reluctant to pay a fee for a player who commands huge wages; he currently earns £26m a year at Juventus.

The move would be the latest big-name transfer in a feverish summer window, following Lionel Messi’s switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid have offered PSG around £145m for France forward Kylian Mbappe, while PSG have in turn been linked with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.