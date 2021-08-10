Messi to join PSG on two-year deal worth £25m a year

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint Germain on a two-year contract.

The deal is subject to a medical and has the option to be extended to a third year.

Messi, 34, left Barcelona after over two decades of service at the Catalonian giants due to the club failing to comply with La Liga financial management rules.

The deal is reported to be worth around £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses. The contract also includes a £25m signing on fee.

Messi’s father and agent arrived at El Prat Airport before heading to Paris where his father suggested the PSG deal is nearing completion. Thousands of PSG fans have gathered outside charles de Gaulle airport ahead of Messi’s arrival.

Despite joining the Paris club led by Mauricio Pochettino, Messi had said he wanted to stay at Barcelona, although he admitted he did want to leave last season at a press conference on Sunday due to concerns over the club’s ability to compete for top trophies.

Messi said he did everything he could to remain at the Catalonian club, including agreeing to a 50 per cent wage cut.

Messi will link up with former Barcelona teammate, Neymar, and French superstar Kylian Mbappe at PSG.