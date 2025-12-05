United Against Online Abuse Welcomes 5th Scholar to Fully Funded Research Programme

The FIA’s United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) Campaign has welcomed the 5th scholar to its flagship scholarship programme, created to empower the next generation of researchers in the fight against online abuse in sport.

Ghada Ashour, a 24-year-old student from Palestine, grew up in Gaza where she has been studying remotely until gaining her place on the UAOA scholarship, which brought her to Dublin City University (DCU), Ireland. She was selected for the scholarship based on her interests in social media, and her strong passion for advancing insights in this area for the benefit of everyone participating in sport.

Launched in 2023, the programme offers talented students and young professionals from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge research on the impact, prevalence, and prevention of online abuse in sport with a focus on developing practical solutions. Funded by the FIA Foundation, the UAOA scholars have been selected to undertake invaluable research at DCU based on their project proposals, dedication to achieving positive social change, and their unique perspectives approaching this issue.

Ghada’s thesis, which will be printed in English and translated into Arabic, will focus specifically on the relationship between athlete activism and online abuse. Athletes increasingly speak out on a range of human rights issues from war and conflict to social and environmental issues. Although the attention such athletes bring can be positive for those issues, research indicates it can lead to significant abuse.

Dublin City University is a leading academic institution in the study of online abuse and supports UAOA scholars to undertake their academic research on topics including prevalence, form and victims of online abuse in the sporting world; preventative measures and intervention strategies for online harassment; analysis of existing regulations and recommendations for new policies and intelligence models used to detect and remove online abuse.

Each UAOA Scholar receives a fully funded scholarship, funded by the FIA Foundation. Scholars benefit from mentorship by leading experts in the field, hands-on experience with data collection and analysis, and the chance to attend UAOA events, where they can share their findings with a global audience of policymakers, sports federations, and digital platforms. The inaugural cohort of four UAOA Scholars represents a diverse group from different parts of the world, including participants from Italy, South Africa, the UK, and Mexico.

Online abuse affects the whole sports ecosystem – in motorsport and beyond – including not only athletes but volunteers, officials, journalists and fans. UAOA’s 2025 Barometer Report found that 75% of sports federations report continued threats against competitors and their families, and that 90% believe abuse could force athletes to leave their sport. By standing together, UAOA and its partners are dedicated to creating an online environment where sport can be celebrated as a positive, inclusive and empowering force for good.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA and Founder of UAOA, said: “The FIA is committed to extending opportunities across the world while inspiring and developing the next generation. Education lies at the core of this mission, and I am pleased to welcome Ghada as the latest student in the UAOA Scholarship Programme. Her experience and research will help broaden the international perspective on this critical issue. This pioneering research programme will help ensure we safeguard the future of sport for generations to come.”

Ghada Ashour, UAOA Scholar, said: “I am truly grateful to Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, and founder of UAOA, for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is a dream come true to study the subject I am passionate about at a leading institution in this field. I am so excited to advance the field of research in online abuse in sport and to contribute to this prevalent topic which is impacting so many people’s lives on a daily basis.”

Dr Gary Sinclair (DCU), Head of International Network for Online Harms in Sport, said: “I am honoured to supervise Ghada on her academic studies and to continue DCU’s longstanding relationship with the UAOA and FIA. Ghada’s topic is incredibly important and contributes to a growing area of research. DCU has led in the field of online harms in sport over the last five years, specialising in data analytics, fan behaviour and sporting organisational response to online harms. DCU hosts the International Network for Online Harms in Sport and has led specialised funded research in football and F1. The UAOA scholars are an integral part of that network.”

