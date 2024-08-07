Espresso, wine and being late: Team GB star banks on French way of life to deliver medal

Katarina Johnson-Thompson says five years living in France can help her win a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Double world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson believes her love of France can help to end her Olympic heartache at Paris 2024 this week.

The British heptathlete won her second world title last year in Budapest and will be among the favourites for gold when the seven-sport event begins at the Stade de France on Thursday.

Johnson-Thompson’s rollercoaster career has never peaked at her three previous Olympic Games, with injury scuppering her hopes of a medal last time in Tokyo.

But the 31-year-old is optimistic of making it fourth time lucky in Paris, having taken to the French way of life during a five-year spell living in Montpellier.

“After the Rio Olympics in 2016, I moved my training base to France, where I stayed for five years until Tokyo,” said Johnson-Thompson.

“Saint-Germain here feels like Montpellier, with its slow southern vibe. It’s a perfect place for me to get good sensations, good feelings, and practise my French. It feels like a home away from home.

“Being in France for that long, surrounded by the people I was with, has definitely relaxed me and made me enjoy the finer things in life a bit more. It definitely suits my personality. I enjoy drinking an espresso outside, being late, and a glass of wine every now and again.”

While medal rivals Nafi Thiam, Anna Hall and Anouk Vetter have all enjoyed good run-outs this season, Johnson-Thompson pulled out of the European Championships with injury.

But the Liverpudlian is no stranger to adversity and believes she is ready to contend in Paris.

“I think all athletes need to be resilient. It’s a trait you learn as you progress in your career,” she told Eurosport.

“No one’s career is smooth sailing; it’s very turbulent. It’s not just about medals; it goes back and forth. Resilience is essential to even be on this team.

Johnson-Thompson is among the favourites for heptathlon Olympic gold having won the world title last year

“It’s been an up-and-down year, as I would expect in any Olympic year. It’s about getting the balance right—being in peak physical shape without getting injured and putting enough training behind you without bailing out.

“That balance has been hard. I’ve pushed myself to be fitter than last year and in a better place without pushing my body over the edge. I think we’ve managed to do it in the last couple of weeks. I’ve had a good run of training, so I’m feeling good.”