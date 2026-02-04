Donkervoort P24 RS is an unhinged Dutch supercar with 600hp

Dutch sports car manufacturer Donkervoort has revealed its most powerful vehicle to date. Combining a lightweight carbon fibre body with a twin-turbocharged V6 engine gives the new P24 RS truly explosive performance.

Donkervoort has used Audi engines in its sports cars for more than two decades. However, the end of production for Audi’s sonorous 2.5-litre five-cylinder motor left the Lelystad-based company with a problem. Enter the 3.5-litre Ford Ecoboost V6, which has powered everything from the Transit van to the mid-engined Ford GT supercar.

Dutch Formula 1 supplier Van der Lee has bolted bespoke turbochargers to the V6, resulting in peak outputs of 600hp and 590lb ft of torque. Not bad in a car that weighs just 780kg…

Choose how much power you want

The new P24 RS develops 100hp more than the previous Audi-engined P22 model, and boasts an outrageous power-to-weight ratio as a result. However, Donkervoort realises that drivers may not want the full 600hp for trundling to the shops. A ‘Power to Choose’ menu lets them select 400, 500 or the full 600 horses as required.

Despite its advanced new engine, Donkervoort has retained an old-school five-speed manual gearbox. It does offer a rev-matching function on downshifts, though.

Controlling the vast power being channelled to the rear wheels is a Torsen limited-slip differential. This helps propel the P24 RS from 0-124mph in just 7.4 seconds. Top speed is 186mph.

AP Racing four-piston brakes are fitted as standard, while those in search of ultimate track-day stopping power can specify carbon-ceramic discs.

F1-inspired aerodynamics

Compared to the Lotus Seven-style kit cars Donkervoort originally built in the 1970s, the wild P24 RS looks like an arrival from outer space. The company has kept its trademark exposed front wheels, but used Formula 1 know-how to develop an optional aero kit.

Comprising a jutting front splitter, dramatic rear wings and a double diffuser, the aero kit generates 90kg of downforce at 155mph. Other aerodynamic aids include headlights that hide behind the front grille until needed. The P24 RS features a pair of removable carbon fibre targa-top roof panels, too.

Tractive adjustable dampers can be joined by optional adjustable ride height system, which allows the P24 RS to be lowered at the push of a button.

Donkervoort P24 RS available to order

Donkervoort has kept the interior of the P24 RS pleasingly simple, using dials and buttons rather than relying on a touchscreen. The removable steering wheel is used to control most major functions, but an iPad Mini-based infotainment system can be added on request.

A set of custom-made lightweight Recaro bucket seats come with six-point harnesses approved for road and track use. Behind the seats, a 298-litre luggage capacity is on par with a typical supermini.

Prices start from €298,000 (approximately £257,500), although an extensive degree of customisation is available on top, including options such as power steering and air conditioning.

Some 150 examples of the P24 RS are planned. Donkervoort has already taken orders for the first 50 cars from customers.John Redfern writes for Motoring Research