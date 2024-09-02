Jonnie Peacock smiles despite failing to medal in Paralympic Games as Sherman Guity Guity claims gold

Jonnie Peacock’s bid for a third gold medal in four Paralympic Games was unsuccessful on Tuesday as he finished fifth in the men’s 100m T64 final at the Stade de France.

Jonnie Peacock’s bid for a third gold medal in four Paralympic Games was unsuccessful on Monday as he finished fifth in the men’s 100m T64 final at the Stade de France.

The 31-year-old Brit won gold in London and Rio before sharing a bronze medal in the 100m dash in Tokyo but he could finish just fifth as Costa Rica’s Sherman Guity Guity ran a Paralympic record 10.65 to win the gold medal.

Italy’s Maxcel Manu took silver with 10.76 and German Felix Streng claimed bronze with a time of 10.77.

Peacock is one of the faces of Paralympic sport in the UK and finished with a smile on his face.

Elsewhere on Monday in Paris Stephen McGuire won gold in the men’s boccia BC4 final while Ellie Challis was among the gold medallists in the pool.

Paralympics GB also picked up five medals in the triathlon, including golds for Dave Ellis and Megan Richter.

On Tuesday at the Paralympics in Paris there are 50 medals up for grabs with the para-equestrian getting underway. Natasha Baker is hoping to achieve her seventh Paralympic gold medal and first since the birth of her son last year.

There are also a number of medal chances in the pool while David Weir’s rivalry with Marcel Hug continues.

Paralympics GB are also in action in the quarter-finals of the men’s wheelchair basketball.