Michael Johnson project Grand Slam Track to launch in Kingston

Michael Johnson’s breakaway Grand Slam Track project will start in Kingston, Jamaica in 2025, it was revealed on Monday.

The project, which aims to replicate Grand Slam tennis with four major events across 2025, will also race in Los Angeles. Two further host cities will be announced this week.

Grand Slam Track has over $30m in financial commitments and will begin in a cultural stronghold of athletics.

“Being chosen as a host city for Grand Slam Track is a big moment for Kingston and for Jamaica as a country,” said Hon. Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports.

“This is a chance for us to be part of something huge, bringing top athletes to our track and helping the sport grow in a new and exciting way.

“Fans will get to experience the sport they love up close, and it’ll be something special for everyone watching, both here and around the world.

“We look forward to welcoming Track fans from across the globe to Jamaica in April for Grand Slam Track.”

There will be a total of 48 racers in each season with 2025 set to see the likes of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Fred Kerley, Josh Kerr, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Jess Hull included.

All of the above stars, and more, will appear in Kingston.

Each racer will compete in two events with a score across both determining a ranking position. The winner of each will receive $100,000 with eighth getting $10,000.

Prize money across the year will total $12.6m with this new approach aimed at competing with the current Diamond League and a new World Athletics Ultimate Championship.