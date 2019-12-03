Family of London Bridge attacker says they are 'saddened and shocked' by his actions

The family of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan said they are “saddened and shocked” by his actions.

Khan killed Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, in a knife attack on a prisoner rehabilitation event at the Fishmongers’ Hall on Friday.

The convicted terrorist, 28, from Stafford, had left prison a year earlier and was out on licence.

In a statement, released via the Metropolitan Police, his family said: “We are saddened and shocked by what Usman has done.

“We totally condemn his actions and we wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured.

“We would like to request privacy for our family at this difficult time.”

Khan’s victims were University of Cambridge graduates and worked together on the institution’s Learning Together Programme – a course to link ex-offenders with education services.

Khan, who was wearing a hoax suicide vest and armed with two knives, attacked the rehabilitation event shortly before 2pm on Friday.

He was driven out of the Fishmongers’ Hall after course attendees and staff fought back and he was shot dead by armed police on London Bridge shortly afterwards.

