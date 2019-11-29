Man stabbed at London Bridge with others injured, police confirm, amid reports of gunshots

A man was stabbed close to London Bridge this afternoon, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed, warning they believe there to be multiple casualties.

It follows reports of a number of gunshots in the area.

Officers were called to London Bridge at 1.58pm along with emergency services.

The Met said: “A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

Social media images show a number of police cars on London Bridge, with a lorry stationary across the middle of the bridge.

Police have cordoned off the bridge and the London Ambulance Service are on the scene.

Police sources told Sky News a man was shot and killed on the bridge.

BBC reporter John McManus said he saw a group of men on London Bridge in what appeared to be a fight.

Armed police then quickly arrived and shots were fired.

Eye witnesses told City A.M. that police were heard shouting “get down” before gunshots sounded.

“There’s been an attack, we don’t know what type. There are multiple people injured,” a City of London police officer told City A.M.

Witnesses from the Fisheries Building, which overlooks London Bridge, heard police sirens on the bridge before the sounds of what they believed to be multiple gunshots.

“We heard gunshots and looked out the window and could see people on the ground, then the police came in and evacuated us,” one office worker in Regis House told City A.M.

Another told us: “I heard six gunshots. A medic came up with blood on his hands and asked for a medic kit.”

Police have asked the crowd if there are any doctors and nurses.

“I heard at least 10 shots fired and a couple of bangs like flash bangs serious incident,” one witness, Dan Castleton, wrote on Twitter.

Timothy Johnson tweeted: “Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge.”

City of London Police have warned people to avoid the area at this current time.

We aware of the reported incident on London Bridge. Please avoid the area at this current time.

We will continue to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/JmuFl8DHOX — City of London Police (@CityPolice) November 29, 2019

City A.M. saw around 20 police cars at the scene and three ambulances and police have evacuated the entire area.

The cordon starts around 200 metres away from London Bridge.

Sniffer dogs have now been deployed in the area.

The Met said: “We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground.”

We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground. — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 29, 2019

Southeastern said trains will not call at London Bridge until further notice.

Hi, we have a report that London Bridge is closed and trains will not call at London Bridge until further notice ^KF — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) November 29, 2019

“London Bridge is closed in both directions due to an ongoing emergency services incident,” Transport for London added. “Use alternative routes.”