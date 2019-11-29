The Premier League's incoming chief executive David Pemsel has withdrawn from the role

The incoming chief executive of the Premier League David Pemsel has withdrawn from the role following tabloid reports about his private life.

Former Guardian chief executive Pemsel was due to take up the position in February, succeeding Richard Scudamore.

The Premier League said in a statement on Friday: “Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive.

“Richard Masters will continue as interim chief executive. No further comment will be made at this stage.”

The Premier League announced last month that Pemsel would be joining from the Guardian.

Last November the Premier League appointed Discovery Channel executive Susanna Dinnage as chief executive, but she withdraw from the post the following month.

Former executive chairman Scudamore was awarded a £5m payout by the league on his exit last year.

His role was split between an executive and chair positions.

