Ethereum extravaganza continues as Bitcoin falters

Crypto at a glance

Ethereum continues to dominate headlines, rising another three per cent over the past 24 hours. It’s currently changing hands at around the $3,300 mark – a 30 per cent gain on this time last week. It now has a larger market cap than Mastercard, PayPal and Bank of America. Will it continue on the same trajectory? Can it really flip Bitcoin?

There are a number of factors driving Ethereum’s recent rise. Its use in DeFi and NFTs have given its use cases newfound prominence, for a start. A number of commentators are also pointing to the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) recent decision to issue its debut digital bond sale, worth more than $100 million, on the Ethereum blockchain. The move has led some to claim that the financial market is poised to adopt crypto technology. Will they prove right?

It’s less good news for Bitcoin, though the still-leading cryptocurrency continues to make gains. The asset hit $58,973.31 yesterday, the highest it’s been since April 18, though has today fallen back to just below $56,000. Can it break out of that range? How much longer can it drift between $50-60k?

Down the boards, there’s an unusual amount of red considering Ethereum’s dominance. Only Binance Coin (BNB), Litecoin (LTC) and Doge are matching it at the moment. Dogecoin is now the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Is the joke still funny?

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,266,546,755,997.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 3 2021, at a price of $57,200.29 – up from $56,631.08 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $58,973.31 and the daily low was $56,590.87.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $8,897.47. In 2019, it closed at $5,768.29.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.051 trillion. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $11.345 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.586 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $57,060,186,611. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.01%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment is up to 68.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.45. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 50.56. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We are always looking at the most relevant forms of payment and will continue to assess that going forward. We have no immediate plans, but [cryptocurrency] is something we are keeping an eye on.” – eBay CEO Jamie Iannone

What they said yesterday

Everyone has regrets…

It’s easy to say in hindsight.. but my $12,000 undrafted signing bonus in 2017 would now be worth over $250,000 if paid in #Bitcoin — Sean Culkin (@culkin22) May 3, 2021

Rumours?

eBay is considering accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payments. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 3, 2021

Matter of time?

A year ago BTC was at $5k.

Now ETH is at $3k.



What if … — Alex Svanevik 🧭 (@ASvanevik) May 3, 2021

Crypto AM Editor writes

Ethereum punches through $3,000 with market cap bigger than Bank of America…

Ethereum closing in on $3,000 as Bitcoin eases off the throttle…

Cardano teams up with Save the Children for humanitarian initiative…

HMRC we’re not clamping down on crypto…

Binance jumps on the NFT market…

Ethiopia overhauls its educational system with IOHK blockchain partnership…

Crypto AM: Longer Reads

City AM Markets: What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) by Aave…

Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Market View

Crypto AM: Technically Speaking

Crypto AM: A Trader’s View with TMG

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Talking Legal

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Definitively DeFi

Crypto AM Parliamentary Special

Part one of two – April 2021

Part two of two – April 2021

Five Part Series – March 2021

Part one…

Part two…

Part three…

Part four…

Part five…

Crypto AM: Recommended Events

Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Online Summit powered by Cointelligence Fund

May 20 2021

AIBC World

May 25 to 26 2021 – Dubai

https://aibc.world/events/uae/general-info/

Bitcoin 2021

June 3 to 5 2021 – Miami

https://b.tc/conference

Crypto AM City of London Roundtable

Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Summit

Crypto AM Awards 2021

September 29 to 30 2021

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.