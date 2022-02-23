Crypto markets push higher despite uncertainty over Russia sanctions

Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

The crypto markets are looking buoyant this morning, after a difficult start to the week that saw the Bitcoin price dip as low as $36k. It’s currently changing hands for almost $39k, up around 4 per cent on this time yesterday. Ethereum’s price has also grown in the last day by over 5 per cent. The strong performance is also echoed in traditional financial markets, with the UK’s FTSE 100 opening 0.5 per cent higher.

The uptick follows the announcement of new sanctions against Russia around the world, as countries look to economic pressure by way of pushing back against their activities in the Ukraine. These sanctions appear to have been softer-than-feared by investors worried about the economic damage they could cause. Will the momentum take Bitcoin back above $40k?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.724 trillion, up from $1.657 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 22 2022, at a price of $38,286.03, up from $37,075.28 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $38,359.85 and the daily low was $36,488.93.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $48,824.43. In 2020, it closed at $9,924.52.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $720.9 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.063 trillion and Tesla is $849.05 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $23.239 billion, down from $32.268 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.31%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 25, in Extreme fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.42. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.45. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“In fact, it’s the best monetary network conceived in human history… It’s open. It’s ultimately inclusive to everyone on the planet. It works in the developing world the same as it works in the developed world.”

— Strike CEO

What they said yesterday

Entertainment, paid for in Bitcoin

JUST IN – Netflix competitor Sling TV now accepts #bitcoin as payment 🙌 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 22, 2022

Crypto context

Found this old message to myself about #Bitcoin from 2017. pic.twitter.com/U3azgKKI23 — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) February 23, 2022

A friendly reminder

FUN FACT: #Bitcoin is the fastest asset in history to reach a $1 trillion market cap. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 22, 2022

Bitcoin jawns

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST