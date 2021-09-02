Cardano hits new all-time high as Bitcoin flirts with $50,000 again

Crypto at a glance

Bitcoin’s repeated assault on $50,000 would, under normal circumstances, be the focus of attention in the world of digital assets.

However, despite the flagship cryptocurrency’s latest flirtation with the huge psychological palisade, all eyes are on the remarkable rise of Cardano and its native ADA.

This time last year, Charles Hoskinson’s brainchild was relatively unknown, languishing around $0.12 and interesting few investors. Today, it touched $3.09 – a stunning year-on-year rise of more than 2,500 per cent.

It currently sits around $3.05. Just how far can Cardano go in the future?

Meanwhile, one eye should be kept on the big one – Bitcoin – as it continues to test that magic $50k mark. interestingly, the hash rate is getting closer to returning to the levels we last saw just prior to the huge bull run earlier this year when Bitcoin almost hit $65,000 on April 14.

The fact that BTC has already been much higher than $50,000 could, perhaps, be the reason why there isn’t quite so much hysteria surrounding this latest effort. Although, it should be born in mind that it was little more than a year ago when people were getting their wallets in a twist over the psychological barrier of $10,000.

We’ve come a long way, and we haven’t even talked about Ethereum’s sterling efforts as it maintains altitude above $3,760.

September really has got off to a flyer!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,220,525,615,572.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 1 2021, at a price of $48,847.03 up from $47,166.69 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $49,111.09 and the daily low was $46,562.44.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,414.03. In 2019, it closed at $10,346.76.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $935.95 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.539 trillion and Facebook is $1.077 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $40,258,920,480, up from $35,996,847,650 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 41.05%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 74.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.23, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 62.30. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Crypto mining is just like mining for gold or diamonds…Instead of using shovels, you mine with computers. Instead of finding a piece of gold or a diamond in the mine, you find a cryptocurrency.”



Fourteen-year-old cryptocurrency minor, Ishaan Thakur

What they said yesterday

Look into yourself…

Look beyond the price. Look beyond the volatility. Look beyond the fad. Bitcoin is a revolutionary technology that will change the world forever. — Andreas (BEWARE of giveaway scams!) (@aantonop) September 1, 2021

It’s the whole package…

One of the most beautiful things about bitcoin is that when you learn about bitcoin, you also learn economics, computer science, math, philosophy, political science, psychology, history, sociology and physics. — Maria D. Gräfe 🇩🇪 🍥 (@2xWhisky) September 1, 2021

What happens in 2022?

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST