City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Chestertons

London’s oldest estate agency Chestertons has recruited a fresh head of sales to oversee the firm’s 31 branches.

Matthew Thompson, who launched his career at Foxtons, brings over 15 years’ experience in London’s property markets.

The incoming head joins from Keller Williams, which he moved to last year following a stint at Douglas and Gordon.

“I’m happy to be joining the team to help each of Chestertons’ branches reach its full potential,” he said.

Northern Trust

Financial services and investment firm Northern Trust has bolstered its asset servicing business development division with a former BlackRock senior consultant in its London office.

Benjamin Bobroff is set to join the digital solutions consulting team, alongside Laura Ghaemian who will also be based in the capital, as well as Pamela Clifford and Donald Marden who will be based in the US.

“Pamela, Donald and Laura, under Ben’s leadership, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to support organizations as they look to boost decision-making, business resiliency and oversight through the use of data, advanced analytics and technology solutions,” president of the asset servicing division, Pete Cherecwich said.

Pershing

BNY Mellon’s Pershing, a financial business solutions provider, has appointed an ex-London Stock Exchange Group manager as the new chief executive officer of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business.

Cécile Nagel, currently the boss of the trade body European Central Counterparty, will become a member of Pershing’s global executive committee and lead the EMEA management team through its next phase of growth.

Joining the company in London in October, subject to customary regulatory approvals, Nagel is also hoped to unlock opportunities for Pershing in the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland.

Following a competitive selection process, we have chosen a high-quality industry professional who shares our vision for growth,” Pershing CEO Jim Crowley said.

“Cécile has a demonstrable track record of leading successful, technology-enabled businesses and their people to deliver outstanding client service to financial institutions, safely and efficiently.”