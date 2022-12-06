City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Russell-Cooke

Law firm Russell-Cooke has built out the French desk within its London-based private client practice with a new partner.

Nicole Gallop Mildon brings expertise to all aspects of private wealth including estate planning, wills, probate and incapacity, specialising in French property issues and transaction structuring, especially in relation to effective tax planning.

Mildon brings almost two decades of experience practising in the UK and France, and joins the firm’s cross-border team.

“We are seeing continued growth in demand from individuals and families for cross-border advice and services, particularly between the UK and continental Europe,” said senior partner John Gould.

“Global mobility is increasing and a complex legal and regulatory environment requires careful navigation. Our French Team have been a real source of value for clients in this regard and Nicole brings further depth of expertise and experience.”

Carter Jonas

Carter Jonas has appointed a new head of sustainability into the property consultancy’s London headquarters.

Tom Roundell Greene is set to build lead Carter Jonas’ ESG strategy, bringing 20 years’ worth of sustainability experience at national and international levels to the role.

The incoming lead joins from professional services and investment management giant JLL, having previously advised the Cabinet Office on its sustainability strategy.

“His track record, pioneering sustainability initiatives in the private and public sector, complements our activity and will be invaluable as we strengthen our sustainability credentials and expertise across all asset classes and client areas,” head of business development, Iain Mulvey, said.

NextEnergy Solar Fund

British investment firm NextEnergy Solar Fund has posted a new non-executive director to its board, who will eventually succeed its chairman.

Helen Mahy CBE, who joins at the beginning of April next year, is set to succeed Kevin Lyon as chairman from the next AGM in August.

Lyon has been chairman since the company’s IPO in 2014, having played a significant role in the expansion of the Company.

While board veteran Mahy, who recently retired as chairman of the Renewables Infrastructure Group and served as general counsel and company secretary at National Grid, also sits on the board of SSE.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Helen to the board,” said Lyon. “We believe her experience and long-standing commitment to the renewable energy sector will allow her to bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the board and support the company’s further expansion.”