City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

Starcom

Media agency Starcom, part of Publicis Media, has hired into the newly formed role head of planning.

Lin-Sze Teh is set to oversee a team of 80 planners and report to CEO Nadine Young when she starts in January 2023.

The incoming lead joins from marketing firm iProspect after seven years, having worked across brands such as IKEA, Weetabix, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry.

“Lin-Sze has exactly the right balance of knowledge and ambition to hit the ground running and inspire the rest of the agency,” said Young. “I can’t wait to have her on board.”

Guild Esports

London-listed lifestyle brand Guild Esports has promoted its chief marketing officer into the top role of CEO.

Jasmine Skee, who will be based out of the capital, will succeed Kal Hourd at the beginning of next year as he exits the company.

Skee, who was previously director of propositions and products at Three UK, brings more than 20 years of experience across sport, entertainment, telecoms and media.

“Jasmine’s appointment opens an exciting new chapter for Guild, as we look to continue the positive growth momentum generated by the partnership deals signed with iconic global brands this year,” non-executive chairman Derek Lew said.

“Jasmine has developed a deep knowledge of sport, music, entertainment and media over her career, and we are confident she is the right person to spearhead the next stage of the Company’s long-term commercial strategy.”

IAS

Nasdaq-listed digital media firm Integral Ad Science (IAS) has appointed a fresh chief financial officer (CFO).

Tania Secor, who will step into the role in early December, brings 25 years’ experience of financial leadership to the role, including 15 years in CFO and strategic finance positions.

Secor, an ex-JP Morgan, Dataminr and Bloomberg Digital Media veteran, will lead the global finance team and report directly to CEO Lisa Utzschneider.

“Tania is a highly accomplished finance leader with a proven track record of driving revenue and profitability at scale,” said Utzschneider. “Her financial acumen and hands-on operational experience with innovative technology and digital media companies will be invaluable as we move into the next phase of IAS’s growth.”