City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Hero Labs

Waterloo-headquartered Hero Labs, a manufacturer of water management devices, has appointment a new CEO.

Adam Williams brings experience from scale-ups and large tech firms, including Samsung and Sony.

He will succeed Steve Moore when he retires at the end of the year.

“Adam’s background makes him ideally suited for the CEO role,” said founder Krystian Zajac. “We are delighted to welcome Adam to the team.”

Vinson & Elkins

US law firm Vinson & Elkins has built out its London office with a fresh partner.

Ben Higson, joining from Hogan Lovells, will head up the corporate practice in the capital.

The incoming partner brings experience from across M&A, joint ventures and commercial transactions in Europe and Japan.

“Ben is recognised as one of the leading M&A lawyers in London,” chair Keith Fullenweider said.

“He has an exceptionally strong client following across industries, and the experience in recruiting and team building that we believe will position us for growth and continued success.”

Agilitas

Private equity firm Agilitas has bolstered its team with six new appointments.

The new joiners include four investment professionals, Alex Brebbia, Hamza Ben Abderahmen, Marcus Risland and Matteo Recchia, who bring experience from the likes of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Two finance specialists, Mia Sendlbeck and ex-PwC Sam Berry have also joined.

“We are pleased to welcome Alex, Hamza, Marcus and Matteo with their wealth of experience to our growing team of investment professionals, and to welcome Mia and Sam to our talented finance team,” managing partner Martin Calderbank said.