City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

DWS

German asset manager DWS has built out its London office with a new head of infrastructure research, poached from Fitch Solutions.

Richard Marshall will be responsible for supporting research on the global infrastructure market and the trends that can be translated into investment strategies.

Reporting to head of infrastructure Hamish Mackenzie, Marshall brings a decade of experience to the role.

“He is an experienced and established infrastructure research specialist who will play a vital role in leading our dedicated infrastructure research team,” said Mackenzie.

Liberum

Investment bank Liberum has hired an industry veteran to head its investment banking division in London, as former lead Richard Crawley takes on the role of chairman.

Dru Danford, who brings over twenty years’ experience, brings a wealth of public company M&A expertise.

The incoming lead will be responsible for leadership and strategic direction for the investment banking franchise.

Dru brings with him not only extensive experience, but also an entrepreneurial mindset which will bring value to our clients in all market conditions and help take our investment banking franchise to the next level,” CEO Bidhi Bhoma said.

Valor

Valor Real Estate Partners has appointed a senior vice president to boost the firm’s investment activity outside of its existing core markets.

Matt Ganas, who joins from Canadian asset management giant Brookfield, is set to focus on operations in the Netherlands and Italy.

Ganas brings over 10 years of real estate investment experience to the firm, having spent three years at Logicor as director of transactions prior to Brookfield.

“With a track record of being first movers into supply constrained and highly fragmented markets, there is an opportunity to replicate our success to date, leveraging Matt’s deep local market knowledge in more nascent markets including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Milan and Rome,” head of investment Cane Napolitano said.