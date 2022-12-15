City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

PKF Littlejohn

Canary Wharf-based accountancy firm PKF Littlejohn has appointed an insolvency, credit and debt veteran its lead its new creditor services team.

James Linton, who brings over 15 years of experience to the role, will help the team serve credit managers, local authorities, debt purchasers and lawyers with lodging claims, proxy votes and providing representation at creditor meetings.

“James’ experience, contacts and entrepreneurial approach make him the ideal person to launch our new offer to creditors,” head of advisory Stephen Goderski said.

“James is also one of those individuals who is able to quickly build a rapport with others, which is a major asset in insolvency situations.

“We know from our conversations with clients that there’s strong demand for creditor services, and I look forward to working closely with James to realise the potential that exists in this market.”

Brown Rudnick

Law firm Brown Rudnick has bolstered its energy transition practice with a fresh partner, as part of the firm’s plans to expand its technology investment focus.

Paul Doris will focus on joint ventures and M&A transactions within the energy transition and infrastructure space, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, floating solar, energy storage, and energy from waste.

Doris, who joins from Dentons, brings experience from across complex, cross-border transactions in Europe and Latin America.

“His experience with cross-border transactions for clients across the UK, Europe, and Latin America will ensure that Brown Rudnick continues to be the go-to advisor for clients in this sector,” CEO and chair Vince Guglielmotti said.

Numis

Investment bank Numis has built out its financial institutions group with two senior hires.

Former RBC investment banker Daniel Werchola, who has spent the last two decades in the City M&A space, joins as managing director and co-head of the group.

While ex-Barclays senior representative Gregoire Pennec joins as director of growth capital solutions in the fintech market.

“We think there is a great opportunity for our financial institutions group and under the combined leadership of Dan and Stephen, the team brings real strength of experience and capability to our clients,” co-CEOs Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson said.