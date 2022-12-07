City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

The Bank of London

The Bank of London has poached its new chief financial officer from Metro Bank.

Banking veteran Marc Jenkins, who will also join the executive management committee, spent two years as deputy and acting CFO at Metro Bank, having previously spent several years at NatWest and MasterCard.

Subject to regulatory approval, Jenkins is set to oversee all accounting, finance, and corporate treasury for the UK Bank and will also work with the senior leadership team to support its commercial agenda.

“Marc has a distinguished career as a senior financial services executive and brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills across a broad range of corporate finance, accounting, strategy, stewardship, and governance,” group chief executive and founder, Anthony Watson said.

“We’re extraordinarily fortunate that Marc has chosen to spend the next phase of his career as a leader at The Bank of London.”

Read more Metro Bank, NatWest and Hospitality UK among top employers to back fertility pledge

Powell Gilbert

Intellectual property (IP) law firm Powell Gilbert has built out its London-based team with a new associate.

Jodie Goonawardena joins from Davies Collison Cave, one of the Australia’s top IP law firms, where she focused on pharmaceutical patent litigation.

Goonawardena, whose appointment marks the firm’s fifth associate hire in just over a year, also brings experience of patent litigation in the mining, engineering, consumer goods, and software sectors.

“Jodie’s expertise combines scientific and technical training in key areas of the life sciences, with an experienced perspective on global IP litigation,” partner Dr Penny Gilbert said.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to the team, and we look forward to her bringing her knowledge and skills to bear for our clients.”

Harbottle & Lewis

London-headquartered law firm Harbottle & Lewis has bolstered its film and TV practice with a fresh partner.

Hannah Wylie joins from her own business affairs consultancy, where she acted for Paramount+.

The incoming partner has previously held top legal and business roles at Bad Wolf – recently sold to Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios in Europe where she oversaw shows such as Clarkson’s Farm, as well as Focus Features, a division of NBCUniversal.

“Hannah has an unparalleled range of industry experience, having worked extensively across film and television development, financing, production, commissioning and distribution, for both Hollywood Studios and UK Indies,” managing partner Charles Leveque said.