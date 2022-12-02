City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Heathrow Express

Heathrow Express has appointed a new director and business lead, who rejoins after a three-year hiatus.

Daniel Edwards previously led the Heathrow VIP commercial team before becoming head of retail categories.

Edwards, who launched its career at Flybe and British Airways before moving into rail, replaces current Sophie Chapman in the role, who has been promoted to surface area director of Heathrow Airport and will remain on the board of Heathrow Express.

Hambro Perks

Investment firm Hambro Perks has built out is London office with a fresh investment associate.

Sam Marchant will focus on growing the firm’s portfolio by focusing on early stage and primary investments for the firm’s flagship £100m venture fund, known as HP Leaders Fund, and the Hambro Perks Growth EIS.

The incoming associate, who previously co-founded a cereal bar brand, joins from Ascension Ventures where he focused on pre-seed and seed stage investment opportunities.

“Sam brings a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience as a founder that will be an asset to Hambro Perks as we are seeing significant opportunity among early-stage companies,” partner Tom Bradley said.

“Sam’s investment experience with innovative companies across sectors and relationships with commercial experts will help drive value in our portfolio. I am delighted to welcome Sam to the business and look forward to working together.”

Brown Rudnick

Law firm Brown Rudnick has posted a new partner to its London-based intellectual property (IP) practice.

David Knight is set to lead the Firm’s UK and European IP practice, working closely with the firm’s US team to serve clients across the pond.

The incoming partner, who advises on both offensive and defensive patent litigation, structuring, transactions, and licensing, will work with clients in the technology and life science sectors.

“David’s deep experience in these areas further enhances our ability to provide top-notch client service across these industry sectors,” CEO and chairman Vince Guglielmotti said.

“His stellar reputation for patent litigation in the UK, Europe, and the US also complements our market-leading litigation practices on both sides of the Atlantic.”