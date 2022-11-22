City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Newton

Newton Investment Management, part of BNY Mellon Investment Management, has bolstered its board with a fresh chair.

Ex-Fidelity Investments Japan CEO Judy Marlinski, currently an independent non-executive board member, stepped into the new role earlier this month, having sat on the board since July of this year.

Marlinski succeeds Susan Noble, as Noble steps down after eight years as a board member and five years as chair.

“She brings a tremendous amount of global experience and pedigree to this role which will be invaluable as we continue to meet the needs of our clients through an expanded global platform,” said CEO Euan Munro.

“A big thank you to Susan for her eight years of service as a board member. Her counsel and leadership have made a significant contribution in shaping Newton’s growth, and we wish her all the best for the next stage of her career.”

H.I.G. Capital

Alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital has built out its London office with three new hires within its capital formation group.

Incoming managing director Daniel Rosenthal Ayash will be responsible for managing European client partnerships for the firm’s global private equity platform.

While Bernice Berschader joins as a principal to oversee European client relationships for the firm’s global credit platform. Micael Hagelin joins the same platform as a managing director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel, Bernice and Micael to H.I.G. Their expertise and knowledge of alternative assets, across the European markets, will play a meaningful role in our continued efforts of providing compelling and differentiated offerings focused on the middle market and supporting our global platform across private equity, credit, and real assets,” executive managing director Jordan Peer Griffin said.

Goodwin

Law firm Goodwin has strengthened its London-based employment practice with a new partner.

Alex Fisher, who will advise clients on all areas of contentious and non-contentious employment law, brings experience on transactions, large and small scale restructuring and redundancy processes, running investigations concerning employee complaints and whistleblowing allegations, executive exits and other employee dismissals.

“Alex’s experience and capabilities span transactional, advisory and contentious work, which will further enhance our UK client offering. We are delighted he is joining the London team,” said Rob Hale, chair of the employment practice.