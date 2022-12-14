City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft has poached its latest partner from Hogan Lovells.

New ESG finance and investment partner Sukhvir Basran had previously co-founded Hogan Lovells’ global sustainable finance and investment group.

Based out of the firm’s London office, Basran will use her experience as a banking lawyer to advise clients of ESG strategies, disclosure and products.

“She is a true market leader in this space and will strengthen the London office’s service to our clients across funds finance, private credit, securitisation, CLOs, and real estate finance,” managing partner Pat Quinn said.

Read more Hogan Lovells readies itself for demolition of Holborn Viaduct HQ after taking up office space at 10 Fleet Place

Seddons

West End law firm Seddons has built out its office with the appointment of six new full equity partners, as it seeks to grow its core practice areas next year.

Sangeeta Somchand, Daniel Robin, Emily Lui, Simon Noonoo, Moshe Moses and Christian Smith became full equity partners in the firm just days ago.

Joining several of the firm’s real estate and dispute resolution teams, they are the first full equity partner promotions since 2019.

“They are all brilliant practitioners who embody our values as a firm,” said managing partner Simon Ross. “We have a wealth of exciting talent within our firm and we will continue to focus on investing in that talent and offering opportunities for our people to develop through the business.”

Hi Group

Fintech firm Hi Group has hired a new general counsel, who will play a key role in the company’s expansion in providing strategic legal advice.

Lee Cullinane, who has held roles in a number of high profile law firms in London, including Mayer Brown and White & Case, first launched his career at Clifford Chance.

The incoming legal counsel brings experience from across private equity, leverage finance and cross-border transactions.

“Lee has a very impressive track record at some of the most prestigious law firms across London and so we are delighted to have him onboard,” founder and chief executive of the group, David Brown, said. “His expertise will be integral as we enter our next growth stage and deliver on our vision to make payroll more accessible for everyone.”