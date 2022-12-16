City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

Tikehau Capital

Alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital has poached a director from consumer goods giant Unilever to co-lead its private equity regenerative agriculture practice.

Laurent-David Charbit, who first launched his career in supply chains at Michelin before joining McKinsey, has spent the last 12 years at Unilever.

Based in London, Charbit’s appointment forms part of the firm’s efforts in supporting its private equity impact platform.

“We strongly believe that our regenerative agriculture practice strategy is well positioned to accelerate the paradigm shift towards a more resilient agri-food sector, in close collaboration with stakeholders across the food value chain,” head of private equity, Emmanuel Laillier, said. “We wish Laurent-David all the best in his new role.”

Savills

Savills has bolstered its central London office agency team with a fresh surveyor, based out of the firm’s Margaret Street head office.

Isaac Begley joins from within commercial property manager Acorpp’s Australian division, where he spent three years.

Begley is set to work closely with the landlord and tenant representation central London teams to advise on the disposal and acquisition of leasehold office premises in West End.

“We are keen to build a team underpinned by a variety of experiences, perspectives and insights. Isaac brings with him exactly this and so we are extremely pleased to welcome him into our expanding team,” head of the West End office agency team, Hunter Booth, said.

Taskize

IT firm Tasksize has snagged a former Morgan Stanley managing director to head up its business development division.

James Pike, who most recently held the role of global head of institutional client services at Morgan Stanley, leaves the US investment bank after 17 years, within a number of positions.

Based in London, Pike brings over 24 years’ worth of industry experience across securities and derivatives, including post-trade operational activities.

“James’ previously held positions make him a valuable source of insight and experience,” CEO Philip Slavin said. “James is well positioned to advise on strategy and increase our presence.”