Google appoints former Unilever top brass as MD for the UK and Ireland

Debbie Weinstein (Photo by Lumes Photography (www.lifeandlumes.co.uk))

Google has appointed the former top brass at Unilever as its new managing director for the UK and Ireland.

American tech leader and entrepreneur Debbie Weinstein will look after the technology giant’s business in Britain from March 2023, saying it feels like “coming home”.

Weinstein will take over from Ronan Harris, who joined the company as MD for UK and Ireland in February 2022.

She has been promoted from a role as Vice President of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube, and before that was VP of global media at Unilever.

During her time running Google and YouTube’s advertising solutions department, she helped firms build businesses through the platform.

Weinstein, who is US-born, started her career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, and has previously worked for Viacom, MTV Networks, and Bolt.com. She also founded a children’s food firm called Swingset Kitchens.

Debbie added: “I’ve spent much of my life living and working in the UK, so in some respects this new role feels like coming home.”

“The UK is a tech powerhouse and I look forward to playing a part in helping people and businesses make the most of the digital economy.”

Matt Brittin, President, Google EMEA said: “I’ve been delighted to work closely with Debbie during her career at Google over the last eight years – learning from her and watching her lead with empathy, energy and confidence. She will be a brilliant addition to Google UK & Ireland – and I wish her a very warm welcome and congratulations.”