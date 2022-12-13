City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Silbury Finance

Oaktree Capital-backed lender Silbury Finance has appointed a founding director of property site Rightmove to lead its board.

Board veteran Grenville Turner brings over 40 years of experience in the residential real estate and finance sectors and will support Founding Partners Gavin Eustace and Matthew Pritchard in delivering on the next stage of Silbury’s ambitious growth plans.

The incoming chairman, who was non-executive chairman of rent developer Watkin Jones until last year, was also a non-executive director on the board of Zoopla.

“Whilst we are seeing strengthening demand for sustainability-linked, competitively priced senior debt, we are operating against a volatile backdrop, and we look forward to leveraging Grenville’s over 40 years’ experience as we accelerate our growth plans,” founding partner Gavin Eustace said.

Savills

Savills has expanded the lease consultancy team in its London head office with a new director.

Nick Smith brings more than 26 years’ experience in the central London office sector, specialising in lease advisory matters, including rent reviews, lease renewals, surrender negotiations, strategic consultancy and portfolio management.

Smith joins Savills from investment management firm JLL, where he was head of West End lease advisory for more than a decade.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick to the team,” said head of lease consultancy, Nick Taylor. “He is highly regarded across the central London office market, with considerable experience, knowledge, and expertise, as well as a strong client following. Nick’s arrival will undoubtedly complement our existing lease consultancy business and further strengthen our capability.”

Clyde & Co

Law firm Clyde & Co has built out its London-based global energy, marine and natural resources (EMNR) group with a fresh partner.

Tim Pipe, who joins from Dentons, brings a particular focus on upstream oil and gas businesses, and emerging markets, particularly sub-Saharan Africa.

Pipe is the latest arrival for the firm’s global EMNR group, following the hire of Partner Ton van den Bosch in Singapore last month and Partner Robert Kritzman in Miami in May.

“Tim is an excellent lawyer whose extensive expertise in the energy finance space will enhance the range of services we can offer to our clients,” David Bennet, partner and global chair of the EMNR group, said. “We are delighted to welcome him to the firm.”