Clyde & Co agrees merger with BLM following partner vote

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

City of London law firm Clyde & Co has agreed to merge with insurance specialist law firm BLM.

The merger will see the two firms join forces to form a major global law firm with more than £700m in revenues and 5,300 employees – including 2,600 lawyers.

The coming together of the two firms is set to see Clyde & Co strengthen its “market-leading global insurance practice,” by bringing on board BLM’s leading casualty insurance specialists.

In total, Clyde & Co has 600 insurance lawyers while BLM has 500 insurance lawyers, meaning the merger of the two firms will create a 1,000 strong insurance team.

Clyde & Co’s merger with BLM will see the UK and Ireland law firm’s 600 lawyers join the Clyde’s 2,000 strong team, as Clyde & Co’s 4,000 total employees come together with BLM’s 1,300 staff

In the financial year 2020/21, Clyde & Co generated £639.6m in revenues, while BLM generated £96.3m.

Clyde & Co’s merger with BLM will come as the City firm’s biggest deal since it merged with London firm Barlow, Lyde & Gilbert in November 2011. At the time, the 2011 merger was the largest ever merger between two UK law firms.