Clyde & Co agrees merger with BLM following partner vote

By:

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

City of London law firm Clyde & Co has agreed to merge with insurance specialist law firm BLM.

The merger will see the two firms join forces to form a major global law firm with more than £700m in revenues and 5,300 employees – including 2,600 lawyers.

The coming together of the two firms is set to see Clyde & Co strengthen its “market-leading global insurance practice,” by bringing on board BLM’s leading casualty insurance specialists.

In total, Clyde & Co has 600 insurance lawyers while BLM has 500 insurance lawyers, meaning the merger of the two firms will create a 1,000 strong insurance team.

Clyde & Co’s merger with BLM will see the UK and Ireland law firm’s 600 lawyers join the Clyde’s 2,000 strong team, as Clyde & Co’s 4,000 total employees come together with BLM’s 1,300 staff

In the financial year 2020/21, Clyde & Co generated £639.6m in revenues, while BLM generated £96.3m.

Clyde & Co’s merger with BLM will come as the City firm’s biggest deal since it merged with London firm Barlow, Lyde & Gilbert in November 2011.  At the time, the 2011 merger was the largest ever merger between two UK law firms.  

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.