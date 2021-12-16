City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Zeus Labs

Software startup Zeus Labs has poached Tesco’s global head of logistics as it looks to shape up the road freight industry.

Joining as chief operating officer, Alistair Lindsay will help reduce the sector’s carbon footprint on the UK’s path to net zero emissions by 2050.

Lindsay, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the logistics and haulage sector, has also worked with freight heavyweight Maersk.

“If you want to be the best, you have to work with the best and this is where Alistair Lindsay comes in,” co-founder Jai Kanwar said.

“He is without doubt one of the most respected and capable logistic experts in the entire haulage and freight sector, and his experience and expertise is a game changer for Zeus Labs.”

Texthelp

Texthelp has also hired a new chief operating officer (COO), who is set to bolster the technology firm’s growth plans.

Christine Mullin, the firm’s first COO in its twenty-five-year history, brings experience from across Microsoft UK’s advertising and online division.

Mullin, the former finance director of AOL UK, most recently served as joint COO and chief financial officer of SaaS business Dext.

“Christine has a proven track record of strategic and operational success across a wide variety of technology organisations,” founder and CEO Martin McKay said.

Mercer

Mercer has bolstered its investments teams with three senior hires, who will report to head of UK investments Dan Melley.

Joining the investment advisory team are Adam Lane from PwC and Jemma Beattie from Hymans Robertson, who will meet the growing demand from clients to de-risk their investment strategies.

While Alexa Shanks, from Invesco, is set to join as head of intermediary relations, a newly created role, with responsibility for working with the third-party evaluators.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to attract such high calibre talent,” Melley said.

“All three appointments position us well for our growth trajectory in both investment advisory and delegated solutions.”