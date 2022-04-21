City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Future

Specialist media platform Future has a new UK group commercial director, who brings more than three decades experience to the position.

Clare Dove, who has held senior commercial roles at Condé Nast and Trinity Mirror, will help the company identify new business areas and strengthen its client partnerships.

The incoming director has also held several key sales roles at Global, The Guardian and Centaur Media.

“The business is going from strength to strength, driven by its forward-thinking approach to content and revenue diversification,” said Dove. “I’m extremely motivated to contribute to its continued growth with my skill set in innovative thinking, sales strategy and account management.”

Savills

Savills has bolstered its London-based specialist industrial and logistics planning team with an associate director.

Alex Cole has operated in industrial and logistics planning consultancy for a number of years, having managed instructions for Amazon’s warehouse platforms.

Reporting to team leads Nick Green and John Bowles, Cole’s appointment signals the sectors growing importance in the market.

“Alex’s appointment will add to the planning division’s capabilities to identify opportunities and provide market facing solutions,” said Green.

Oberon Capital

Boutique wealth management and corporate broking group Oberon Investments has posted a new director to the helm of Oberon Capital.

Adam Pollock, who launched his career at Lazards and NatWest Markets – which eventually became Deutsche Bank, previously led capital markets and broking teams at Zeus Capital.

After an around 40-year career, Pollock brings a wealth of experience and contacts to the firm.

“Adam and I have had the pleasure of working together in the past and I am delighted to welcome someone of Adam’s calibre and experience to the team,” head of Oberon Capital Mike Seabrook.