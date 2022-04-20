City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Boies Schiller Flexner

Law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has hired a new partner, who has worked on both sides of the Atlantic, as it rebuilds its London office.

Magic Circle veteran Timothy L. Foden, who previously helped to develop the arbitration practice at a US firm in London and built the London office of a boutique firm, will step into the international arbitration group.

Bringing a wealth of experience in investment disputes and commercial arbitration, Foden will bolster the firm’s capability for handling complex arbitration matters.

“His expertise on arbitration matters involving mining and energy issues is second to none, and he brings tremendous skill and experience to our existing cases, as well as to new clients that we will develop together,” said London partner David Hunt.

Dechert

Fellow law firm Dechert has also bolstered its London office, as it seeks to grow its global finance offering.

Richard Pugh, who re-joins the firm’s global finance practice as commercial real estate finance and securitisation partner, had been leading the European commercial real estate finance legal team at Bank of America for the past eight years,

Pugh is the fifth partner to return to Dechert in less than four months, following the recent additions of Kathleen Mylod, Alon Goldberger, Sonia Gioseffi and Jon Burke.

“Richard’s extensive experience and strong industry relationships will be great assets for our real estate finance and securitisation practice,” co-chair David W. Forti said.

Muse Finance

Muse Finance has hired a former Co-operative Bank lead as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Tarek AbdelKader joins the business finance start-up, after helping Co-operative Financial Services save around £1m per year on loan settlement applications.

The seasoned CTO, who has previously worked at Think Money Group, will lead the shift to a fully serverless technology model, and oversee the integration of technologies for Web3.

“Tarek by far was an obvious choice – his background and ability to get stuck into coding is fantastic,” founder and CEO Ann Marie Juliano said. “He has already made a huge impact and will be instrumental in how we are able to service our clients in order to give them the stability and funds they need.”