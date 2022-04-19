City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Bovill

Financial regulation consultancy Bovill has hired a new partner – an ex-UBS money laundering expert who returns after a three-year hiatus.

Mark Spiers, who brings more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, was previously part of Bovill’s leadership team between 2013 and 2019.

For the last two years he has been a director in the asset and wealth management advisory practice at PwC.

Stepping into the position later this month, the incoming partner is set to oversee the wealth and financial crime practices, alongside re-joining the executive committee.

“Having worked at the firm previously for over six years, he will also be able to hit the ground running with prior knowledge of our clients, colleagues and ways of working,” CEO Ben Blackett-Ord said.

Argenta Private Capital Limited

Argenta Private Capital Limited (APCL) has posted three new independent non-executive directors to its board, including an HSBC veteran of 14 years.

Former Rothschild advisor Cordelia Bowdery, Crown Prosecution Service chair and ex- senior partner at Addleshaw Goddard Monica Burch and Philip Glaze, previously the chief investment officer at HSBC, join with extensive experience of wealth management and the financial services sector.

“They bring a significant depth of investment and financial experience to APCL and we are looking forward to their support as we plot the future direction of the business,” non-executive chairman Andrew Hubbard said.

Penningtons Manches Cooper

Law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper has bolstered its intellectual property (IP) litigation practice with three senior lawyers.

Based out of the firm’s City office, court of appeal and supreme court advisor Dr Duncan Curley, former NHS doctor Dr Amanda Easey and ex-trademarks head at McDermott, Will & Emery Cheng Tan bring expertise across patent disputes, trademark disputes, patent analysis, freedom to operate, and regulatory issues.

“They are all excellent lawyers who will help us drive forward our growth strategy, with highly specialist skills and experience that complement those of the wider team, especially in the life sciences sector,” said team lead Anna Frankum.

“We all very much look forward to working closely with them to further develop our client offering.”