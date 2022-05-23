Publicis Media unit wins competitive City pitch: abrdn names new performance marketing partner

Starcom, part of Publicis Media, has won the much-followed digital assignment for global investment company abrdn, as part of a competitive pitch, the companies said this morning.

The UK and EMEA assignment will be led from London by Starcom’s specialist performance marketing team, Performics, that will support abrdn’s ongoing rebranding efforts and digital transformation across the PLC and all its vectors; Investments, Adviser and Personal.

The scope includes all digital assignments for the brand, encompassing customer segmentation insight, paid search, SEO, content, conversion rate optimisation, affiliates, social and programmatic display activity across 28 markets, including the UK, France and Germany.

“The agency was chosen as abrdn’s partner after proving its excellence working with scaled, multi-language programmes, as well as the wide offering of translation services, in-house tech and innovation tools,” abrdn said in a statement.