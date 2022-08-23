City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Knight Frank

Property consultancy Knight Frank has appointed a new head of lettings in its King’s Cross office.

Joining from the firm’s Canary Wharf office where he was a most recently an associate in the lettings team, Chris Nguyen will help build Knight Frank’s market share in the area.

Last year, after four years at the company, Nguyen broke the record for the most deals agreed in a financial year and was promoted to associate from negotiator later that year.

“Having grown up in north London and with his extensive experience of new build developments, he is perfectly placed to grow our business in the N1C and Bloomsbury areas,” regional partner Jon Reynolds said.

Europa Capital

Europa Capital has bolstered its sustainability and development team with a director of environment, social and governance (ESG) matters – a new role for the pan-European real estate investment management firm.

Chris Miller-Jones, who has held roles with KPMG and Arcadis, will be responsible for managing the firm’s sustainability goals, while observing the impacts of sustainability initiatives on portfolio and asset performance.

The incoming director joins the London office from BWB Consulting, brings nearly 25 years of experience from the sustainability sector.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience, having worked on a number of real estate transactions in his career,” managing partner Rob Sim said. “His appointment builds on our capabilities across ESG as a multi-disciplinary business that strives to deliver investment excellence and a positive impact for our clients.”

SpectrumX

UK healthcare and pharmaceutical firm SpectrumX has snagged an AstraZeneca lead to head its microbiology unit.

Annaliese Waite, who helped AstraZeneca develop rapid sterility testing for the Covid-19 vaccine, will help expand the company’s research and development (R&D) capabilities.

The company has also hired Heather Lloyd as a microbiologist. The pair will form a new microbiology team.

“The wealth of knowledge and insight these talented individuals bring will support us on the path to commercialising our products,” CEO Damien Hancox said.

“These appointments signal our intention to building out our product R&D team and illustrate our commitment to quickly and efficiently bring our products to market.”