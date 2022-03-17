City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Intuit QuickBooks

Technology platform Intuit QuickBooks has hired a marketing veteran as its new UK marketing director.

Based in London, Faith Wheller is set to bolster the firms growth strategy for the UK.

Wheller, formerly of US tech giant Cisco, will be partnering closely with the Mailchimp team following its acquisition by Intuit QuickBooks.

“Faith stood out from the crowd for many reasons, but what most impressed us most was her unwavering focus on balancing growth, customer-centricity, and crucially, being an excellent leader who prioritises team development and well-being,” vice president and UK country manager Chris Evans said.

“During such a transformational time for Intuit QuickBooks, Faith brings a wealth of expertise that will help further drive our business forward and deliver excellence for the customers and communities we serve.”

Gate One

Business consultancy Gate One has posted a former Deloitte executive to its board.

Joining as an independent strategic adviser, Charles Vivian will work alongside ex-McKinsey and PepsiCo Sophia Hughes and Boxwood co-founder Adil Khan.

“His background in management consultancy, know-how in scaling businesses in markets relevant to Gate One and experience in holding non-executive director positions means he’s well placed to offer the necessary support,” managing partner Tim Phillips said.

Squire Patton Boggs

Washington-headquartered law firm Squire Patton Boggs has appointed a new partner in its London practice.

Christopher Thomson, who the firm’s corporate practice, moves from the energy practice at Dentons, where he had been since 2018.

The incoming partner is the fifth in London in the past 18 months, as the firm bolsters its workforce in the British capital.

Corporate energy partner Trevor Ingle, who is also global co-head of energy & natural said: “Chris is a highly-skilled and versatile corporate energy and projects lawyer, much of whose work is international.

“His particular expertise in markets such as Africa and the Middle East, as well as extensive work in Latin America and Eastern Europe, aligns perfectly with the strong cross-border offering of our energy practice.”