World's largest law firm Dentons to offer permanent home working

Dentons in the UK, Ireland and the Middle East will allow people to permanently work from home when Covid restrictions ease.

As part of a new agile working policy, people working at Dentons will be able to choose when to work from home or in the office.

All 750 of Dentons’ London-based staff will be able to choose where they work every day of the week.

Dentons UKIME managing director Lisa Sewell said: “Choice is the cornerstone of our approach to the future of work. We want to give our people the freedom to choose the right mix for them of working from home or in the office.

“We want to maintain the new mind-sets that have emerged out of the pandemic, but also use this as an opportunity to enhance the quality of service we provide to clients.”

Sewell said in the future Dentons’ offices would likely be used for client meetings and to connect with colleagues.

Dentons follows other law firms like Freshfields and Linklaters, which have also vowed to give staff more freedom to work flexibly when coronavirus restrictions ease.