City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Investec

Investec Wealth & Investment has hired a new investment director for London.

Justine Lobel, who joins from wealth management firm Sanlam, has been in discretionary portfolio management for more than a decade, at wealth managers including Tilney, Towry and HSBC.

Lobel’s appointment is the latest in a string of new hires, as Investec bolsters its team of investment managers and financial planners.

“We are now delighted to welcome Justine to the team as investment director in London and are pleased to have her onboard at this exciting time for Investec,” regional head Alex Charalambous said.

Read more HSBC to sell off Greek branches in £4.5bn push further into Asia

Square Mile

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has bolstered its research and consulting team with an investment research analyst.

Joining from NLP Financial Management, Charlie McCann will help identify and research new ideas for the consultancy.

“Charlie’s experience in sustainable investing research is of particular value as we deepen our capabilities to meet the significantly increased interest from advisers and their clients in Responsible Investment,” research director John Monaghan said.

“This appointment marks the latest in a series of new hires… demonstrating our commitment to investing in talent at all levels and we are delighted to welcome Charlie to Square Mile.”

PwC

PwC UK has appointed fresh lead for the media and entertainment sector.

Sam Tomlinson, who has worked at the Big Four firm for over 20 years, already oversees a team which won a gold at the British Media Awards for a retail data project across London’s West End.

The incoming lead is set to bring a range of sector knowledge and experience to clients across the industry.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sam as our new media and entertainment sector leader,” UK head of industries Quentin Cole said.

“He brings a wealth of experience advising media companies across the country. Sam and his award-winning team will play a key role in helping to solve our clients’ issues in an industry that is constantly innovating and evolving.”