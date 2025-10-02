Women’s sport participation numbers surge, Royal London state

Participation numbers in women’s sport are soaring as global success inspires the next generation of athletes.

Participation numbers in women’s sport are soaring as global success inspires the next generation of athletes.

More women are playing football, rugby, netball, hockey and cricket than in 2023 with big moments in women’s sport cited as key factors in getting people active.

The findings, from Royal London, come a week after England’s Red Roses lifted the Women’s Rugby World Cup and just months after England’s Lionesses triumphed in their defence of the Euros in Switzerland.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup is currently taking place in India while the appetite to watch women’s sport across the nation remains high.

The research suggests that just one per cent of women in the United Kingdom participated in rugby in 2023, versus 11 per cent now.

Likewise, nearly a quarter of women in the 25-34 age group are playing rugby now, with that number remaining strong – at 14 per cent – for those aged 35-44.

Women’s Sport booms

Royal London’s chief marketing officer Susie Logan says the findings lead to the conclusion that it is “inspiring to see the growing momentum behind women’s sport”.

The jump in participation comes after the announcement of an inaugural women’s British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, set to launch in 2027.

Although concerns remain surrounding how England-heavy the team will be, Royal London is a key backer of the project alongside the likes of Howden.

“For over 130 years,” Logan continues, “the Lions have been represented solely by a men’s team, so the creation of the women’s team marks a truly historic milestone, not just for women’s rugby, but for women’s sport more broadly.

“While progress at the elite level is encouraging, our research shows there’s still much to do to increase participation among women and girls. That’s why we’re also investing in the grassroots, we’re committed to nurturing the next generation of talent and helping to shape the future of women’s rugby.”