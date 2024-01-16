British and Irish Lions schedule first ever women’s tour for 2027

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 08: Lions fans celebrate during the Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the British & Irish Lions at Eden Park on July 8, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The British and Irish Lions have announced the creation of the first ever women’s tour, taking place in September 2027.

The Women’s Lions will travel to New Zealand, where they will play three Test matches against reigning world champions the Black Ferns.

The decision was taken after discussions with World Rugby, the relevant national unions and different world leagues.

British and Irish Lions chief Ben Calveley said “significant effort” by board members and staff had gone into planning the tour.

“Supporting the growth of the women’s game is a key strategic priority for The British & Irish Lions as it is for each of our unions,” he said.

“Playing three Test matches against the current world champions, the Black Ferns in New Zealand in front of thousands of fans represents the ultimate challenge and makes for a fantastic sporting spectacle.

“We look forward to working with all our stakeholders including New Zealand Rugby to finalise an exciting inaugural Tour.”

The tour’s organisers will release further details in the lead-up to the tour.

Mark Robinson, the chief executive of New Zealand Rugby, said the country is looking forward to welcoming the first British and Irish Lions women’s side.

“When the opportunity arose to be part of history and have the honour of hosting the inaugural British & Irish Lions Women’s Tour, we knew we wanted to be part of it.”

“There will be anticipation around the country about the prospect of hosting the Lions and we look forward to announcing venues and match schedules in the future. The Lions and New Zealand have a long and storied history in the men’s game, and we cannot wait to help write a new chapter in the rivalry – this time between the Lions Women and the Black Ferns.”

New Zealand won the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022 in a tight final against England.

The next men’s Lions tour will take place in Australia in summer 2025.