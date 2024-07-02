Vondrousova OUT of Wimbledon as Alcaraz and Raducanu play today

The women’s singles defending Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was beaten at the All England Club in a huge day two shock.

The athlete from the Czech Republic joins Steffi Graf and Lleyton Hewitt in losing in the first round in the year after winning the title on the famous grass of Centre Court.

She was beaten in 67 minutes by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight 6-4 6-2 sets.

“Now I’m really happy. This is one of the most important moments of my life, in my career here on this court, this is amazing,” Bouzas Maneiro said.

“The atmosphere here, the tournament is the most beautiful tournament I ever played in my life so thank you so much to everyone who came here today to watch.

“I’m surprised with myself, honestly. At the beginning I was a little bit nervous but then since the first game the atmosphere was so nice and I was comfortable here, like I was at home – I don’t know why because it was my first time [on Centre Court].”

Elsewhere at Wimbledon there were wins for Briton Harriet Dart, who beat Zhuoxuan Bai 6-4 6-0 on Court 18 while Novak Djokovic won in straight sets just a month after knee surgery, Jessica Pegula toppled Ashlyn Krueger and Alexander Zverev beat Roberto Carballes Baena.

Today’s order of play will see Daniil Medvedev, Naomi Osaka, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner on Centre Court while Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu will be on Court No1.