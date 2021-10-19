Total value of cryptocurrency market breaks $2.5 trillion as Bitcoin ETF set for launch

The first US futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETF) is set to launch today – a milestone that some believe could spark a fresh wave of institutional investors and usher in a new era for cryptocurrency. Will they be proved right?

The impending addition of this intriguing investment tool to the space has already helped drive remarkable gains for Bitcoin this month, which is now up around 30% from $44k on the first of October to roughly $62,500 this morning. The increase means it has now more than doubled in price since July, when the market leader’s value fell to just $30,000.

Historically, November has been Bitcoin’s strongest month, with average gains of 53% since 2011. December also typically sees a significant price increase for the cryptocurrency, though will this year follow similar patterns as the market continues to mature or can we expect more stability moving forward?

While Bitcoin is still shy of its all-time high, the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation did hit the mark yesterday, reaching more than $2.5 trillion. The previous all-time high was in April, which preceded a sell-off in cryptocurrencies. The milestone comes despite alt markets remaining relatively flat amid Bitcoin’s breakout, with Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) all down around one per cent over the past 24 hours.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,500,305,066,061.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 18 October 2021, at a price of $62,026.08, up from $61,553.62 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $62,614.66 and the daily low was $60,012.76.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,742.04. In 2019, it closed at $7,988.56.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.171 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.301 trillion and Facebook is $945.47 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $39,774,758,406, up from $31,685,578,108 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 58.65%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 75, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 46.80, down from 46.90 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 72.44, down from 73.16 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The essential evil of gold in its relation to war is the fact that it can be controlled. Break the control and you stop war.” Henry Ford in 1921

What they said yesterday

What could Michael possibly be referring to?

Focus on your ₿est idea. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 18, 2021

And it can handle much, much more…

The Lightning Network hit a new all-time high of 3,101 bitcoin in capacity today.



Capacity measures how much bitcoin is locked in the network.



The Lightning Network is being drastically underestimated by the market. pic.twitter.com/bcePFNSTr0 — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 19, 2021

What makes you bullish? Fill in the blank:



🚀_____.

Reasons why I'm bullish on #Bitcoin:



🚀 About to retake ATH

🚀 Bitcoin ETF approval

🚀 Institutions have arrived

🚀 Bitcoin has gone mainstream

🚀 Adoption already hit 100M+ people — Dan Held (@danheld) October 18, 2021

