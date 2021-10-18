Bitcoin ETF anticipation puts all-time high in sight

Anticipation of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States launching this week saw the largest cryptocurrency by market cap firmly establish itself above the $60k mark over the weekend.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands for just below $62k – within touching distance of its all-time high price of more than $64k, which was set in April. Will it continue the momentum into the coming week?

The signs are certainly good. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF will today complete a 75-day period since the fund manager filed plans and could begin trading on Tuesday.

The major obstacle is the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could still object. Investors, however, seem to be betting that recent positive statements by the likes of SEC head Gary Gensler mean that won’t be a problem. Will they be proved correct?



Bitcoin ETFs are exchange-traded funds that track the value of Bitcoin and trade on traditional market exchanges rather than cryptocurrency exchanges. Investors hope Bitcoin ETFs will provide access to a whole new pool of investors and boost trading volumes.

It seems that the news is mostly impacting Bitcoin for the time being, despite a rally late last week for alt coins such as Ethereum. The second-largest cryptocurrency is now closing in on $4k – a level it last surpassed in May. It’s down two per cent over the past 24 hours. Other market leaders, including Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), are also down slightly today.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,327,518,658,730.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 17 2021, at a price of $61,553.62, up from $60,892.18 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $61,645.52 and the daily low was $59,164.47.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,742.04. In 2019, it closed at $7,973.21.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.175 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.21 trillion and Facebook is $915.64 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31,685,578,108. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 59.14%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 78, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 46.80. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 73.16. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is the best store of value on the planet – that’s why I own it.” Mark Cuban

What they said yesterday

What will Jack do next?

JUST IN – Jack Dorsey confirms Square is considering building a worldwide #Bitcoin mining system. pic.twitter.com/aCLp0HEE7P — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 15, 2021

But you’re still early…

If you wait until everyone understands it, you won't be able to afford it. #Bitcoin — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 17, 2021

Watch this space…

There's one S&P 500 company that owns #Bitcoin.



There's one country where Bitcoin is legal tender.



We're early. — Raphael Schön ⚡ (@raphschoen) October 17, 2021

Empowering…

El Salvador is saving between $600K and $1m in commissions – EVERY DAY – just by using #Bitcoin on the Lightning network for remittances. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) October 16, 2021

